Unnao bus accident: 6 dead, 19 injured on Lucknow-Agra Expressway as double-decker bus overturns

A horrific road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway claimed the lives of at least six passengers and left 19 others injured in the early hours of Tuesday, May 26. A double-decker bus packed with commuters spun out of control, violently crashed into the highway safety barriers, and overturned near milestone 262 within the Auras police station jurisdiction. Emergency responders confirm that several of the injured remain in critical condition.

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