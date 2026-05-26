Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3050507https://zeenews.india.com/india/unnao-bus-accident-lucknow-agra-expressway-six-dead-overturns-may-2026-3050507.html
NewsIndiaUnnao bus accident: 6 dead, 19 injured on Lucknow-Agra Expressway as double-decker bus overturns
UNNAO BUS ACCIDENT

Unnao bus accident: 6 dead, 19 injured on Lucknow-Agra Expressway as double-decker bus overturns

A horrific double-decker bus accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao has left 6 dead and 19 injured. The Delhi-Gorakhpur bus overturned near milestone 262.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 26, 2026, 08:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Unnao bus accident: 6 dead, 19 injured on Lucknow-Agra Expressway as double-decker bus overturnsDriver nods off, causing a sleeper bus to flip. 6 dead, several critical

A horrific road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway claimed the lives of at least six passengers and left 19 others injured in the early hours of Tuesday, May 26. A double-decker bus packed with commuters spun out of control, violently crashed into the highway safety barriers, and overturned near milestone 262 within the Auras police station jurisdiction. Emergency responders confirm that several of the injured remain in critical condition.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murugan Ashwin
Ex-MI spinner announces retirement from domestic cricket & IPL
Donald Trump
From criticism to praise: What’s behind US President Trump’s new India push?
Priya Banerjee
Priya Banerjee shares cryptic post amid Arya Babbar-Prateik Smita Patil contro
gulmarg cable car incident
320 people rescued from 65 cable cars after seven-hour operation in Gulmarg
RCB
RCB's strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans
Abraham Accords
What are the Abraham Accords? Why Trump’s Iran peace push worries Pakistan
Asaduddin Owaisi
Owaisi attacks Assam UCC Bill, calls it ‘backdoor imposition of Hindu law’
House of the Dragon Season 3
Upcoming OTT releases in June 2026: House of the Dragon 3, Maa Behen, Gullak 5
Donald Trump
Iran says ‘hostile drone’ shot down near Strait of Hormuz
EPS95
EPS-95 Pension: Employees contributing on actual wages get major relief