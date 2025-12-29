Unnao Rape Case: SC To Hear CBI Plea Against Suspension Of Sengar’s Life Sentence Today

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the suspension of the life sentence granted to expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

According to the causelist published on the apex court’s website, a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih, will take up the matter. The case is listed before a vacation Bench.

The CBI has approached the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s December 23 order, which suspended Sengar’s life sentence and granted him conditional bail during the pendency of his appeal. Earlier, both the investigating agency and the survivor’s family had indicated their intention to challenge the High Court’s decision.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The suspension of Sengar’s sentence has drawn sharp criticism from the survivor’s family and women’s rights activists, who have protested against the order. They have said the decision had “shaken public faith” and conveyed a wrong message in cases involving crimes against women.

Before the Delhi High Court, the CBI had strongly opposed Sengar’s application, underlining the seriousness of the offence and warning of potential risks associated with granting him relief. Despite these submissions, a Division Bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar allowed Sengar’s plea, suspending his sentence subject to strict conditions.

The Unnao rape case had sparked nationwide outrage. In December 2019, a trial court convicted Sengar of kidnapping and raping a minor girl and sentenced him to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life, along with imposing a fine of Rs 25 lakh.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had transferred all cases connected to the incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi and ordered that the trial be conducted on a day-to-day basis, citing concerns over fairness and the safety of the survivor and her family.

(With IANS inputs)