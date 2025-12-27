Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3000672https://zeenews.india.com/india/unnao-rape-case-victim-levels-serious-charges-against-investigating-officer-and-judge-3000672.html
NewsIndiaUnnao Rape Case Victim Levels Serious Charges Against Investigating Officer and Judge
UNNAO RAPE CASE

Unnao Rape Case Victim Levels Serious Charges Against Investigating Officer and Judge

The Unnao rape case victim levelled serious and explosive allegations against the investigating officer and the judge in the case, alleging that the investigating officer had wronged her. She claimed that he colluded with the judge to ensure that the other party won the case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2025, 08:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Unnao Rape Case Victim Levels Serious Charges Against Investigating Officer and JudgeWomen stage a protest demanding justice for the Unnao gangrape victim. (Photo: ANI)

The Unnao rape case victim levelled serious and explosive allegations against the investigating officer and the judge in the case, alleging that the investigating officer had wronged her. She claimed that he colluded with the judge to ensure that the other party won the case.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Black bears
J-K: Black Bear Movement Near NIT Srinagar Sparks Concern Among Residents
Pakistan
Balochistan Liberation Front Claims Killing Of Six Pakistani Soldiers
MGNREGA
After CWC Meet, Cong To Launch Nationwide ‘Save MGNREGA’ Campaign From Jan 5
Jammu and Kashmir news
J&K: Bag Containing Arms, Suspected Ammunition Destroyed In Controlled Blast
BJP national president
BJP To Elect New National President By THIS Date - Check Details
Congress Working Committee Meeting
Digvijaya Singh Stirs Row After Praising RSS; BJP Seeks Rahul's Response
Woman arrested
Six Year Old Strangled To Death by Mother In Navi Mumbai Over Language Dispute
CWC Meeting
SIR, Hindus Lynching In Bangladesh - What Was Discussed In CWC Meeting?
Technology
Want To Change Your Gmail Address Name Without Losing Data? Follow THESE Steps
Thailand Cambodia Border Clash
Explained | Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire: What Sparked The Dispute?