Unnao Rape Case Victim Levels Serious Charges Against Investigating Officer and Judge

The Unnao rape case victim levelled serious and explosive allegations against the investigating officer and the judge in the case, alleging that the investigating officer had wronged her. She claimed that he colluded with the judge to ensure that the other party won the case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Dec 27, 2025, 08:37 PM IST | Source: Bureau