Unnecessary Concerns Raised, Mistrust Created On Delimitation: RSS

BENGALURU: Commenting on the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting in Chennai and concerns raised by various state governments across the country regarding delimitation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said on Saturday that unnecessary concerns are being raised and mistrust is being created over the issue. The RSS appealed for such attempts to be stopped.

Addressing a press conference during the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha held in Bengaluru, RSS Joint General Secretary Arun Kumar made these remarks while responding to a question on the matter. He emphasised, "I feel that those debating this issue should introspect and ask themselves whether it is part of their political agenda or if they are genuinely concerned about the interests of their states. You (media) should ask them whether the delimitation process has even begun."

The RSS leader also said, "Delimitation is a constitutional process. In a democracy, elections are held, and for that purpose, the delimitation exercise is conducted. There is a specific law for delimitation. The Delimitation Act was enacted in 2002, and under this law, delimitation was carried out. Similarly, the Delimitation Act was enacted in 1972, followed by its implementation."

He added, "A debate on this matter will be necessary only when a new Delimitation Act is enacted. Last time, to address concerns, the number of parliamentary seats was frozen. That issue is closed. It will only be revisited if a new Delimitation Act is enacted and the government decides to lift the freeze on parliamentary seats. Only then will the question arise."

"I feel that unnecessary concerns are being raised, leading to mistrust, which should be stopped. In a democracy, everyone in the country should be taken along, and that is something we all need to consider," he said. RSS leader Arun Kumar also noted, "The rest is part of the democratic process. When the issue arises, there will be a debate at that time. No census has taken place yet, no discussion on delimitation has occurred, and no new Delimitation Act has been passed. If delimitation is carried out as per the 2002 Act, the freezing of parliamentary seats has already been implemented, and therefore, there should be no concern."

Responding to a question on Hindu-Muslim relations and efforts to bring the communities together, the RSS leader said, "The societal journey is long. While we have made progress, we cannot yet say that we have created the Bharat we aspire to. More efforts are needed, and this is not something the RSS can achieve alone. Everyone must come together."

"In 1947, we gained independence, but not all challenges were resolved. The process of integration in this country began after independence and continues to evolve. We are moving in the right direction, but there is still a lot to be done," he concluded.