Unprovoked Firing Along LoC, LeT Terrorist Killed in Bandipora | Top Points

Several Pakistani Army positions initiated unprovoked small arms fire along various sectors on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on the night of April 25–26. Indian troops deployed on the LoC retaliated resolutely with small arms. No Indian casualties.

LeT Terrorist Associate Eliminated in Bandipora Encounter

In another incident, a security personnel killed a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror affiliate in a gunfight in Bandipora district. The killed person was Altaf Lalli. Two police personnel were injured by bullets in crossfire in the Kulnar area of Ajas and were transferred to a nearby hospital. Both are stable.

Army Chief Reviews Security in Jammu and Kashmir

As heightened security threats arose, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday visited Udhampur to inspect the situation at the Northern Command headquarters. He was informed about recent developments along the LoC, particularly in the Poonch-Rajouri district and areas to the south of the Pir Panjal range. The Army Chief also called at Srinagar, where he met senior commanders and other top officials from various security agencies.

India Tightens Diplomatic Measures After Pahalgam Attack

The Indian government continues to impose strict measures after the April 22 terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, including one Nepali citizen. Among the major responses:

The Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari has been closed.

The SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani citizens has been suspended.

Pakistani nationals in India have been asked to return within 40 hours.

Pakistan's High Commission Defence, Naval, and Air Advisors in New Delhi have been declared persona non grata and have been asked to leave within a week.

India will similarly pull corresponding advisors and support personnel from its mission in Islamabad.

Indus Waters Treaty Suspended

India suspended the operation of the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 as part of its diplomatic reaction to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the moves, stating that they demonstrate India's strong determination to act forcefully against terrorism and those who harbour or support it.



