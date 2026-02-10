Unpublished or Leaked? Row over General Naravane’s memoir | Explained

A controversy has emerged over the publication status of Four Stars of Destiny, the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. While the publisher, Penguin Random House, maintains that the book has neither been printed nor officially published, copies of the book and its excerpts have reportedly surfaced, prompting questions about how unpublished material entered the public domain.

The matter has now escalated to a police investigation, with the Delhi Police Special Cell registering an FIR to probe the alleged circulation of the book without mandatory government approval.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the conflicting claims surrounding the book. The investigation highlighted that publication of the memoir requires prior clearance from the Ministry of Defence, which has not yet been granted. Despite this, excerpts have appeared in magazines and the book has been seen with political leaders, raising concerns about a possible breach of established procedures.

Penguin Random House has issued multiple clarifications, asserting that it alone holds the publishing rights and that no printed or digital copies have been released. The publisher explained that pre-order listings on e-commerce platforms are a standard industry practice and do not amount to publication, which is defined as availability for retail sale. Checks on online platforms showed the book listed with details such as page count, but marked as currently unavailable.

The issue gained political traction after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was seen carrying the book in the Parliament premises on 4 February. When questioned about the publisher’s denial, Rahul Gandhi suggested that Penguin was being untruthful and claimed the book had been available online. Congress leaders also cited a December 2023 social media post by General Naravane sharing a Penguin announcement about the book being available for pre-order, alleging that the post was later deleted.

General Naravane subsequently broke his silence, sharing Penguin Random House’s clarification on social media and stating that it reflected the current status of the book. This endorsement effectively supported the publisher’s claim that the book has not yet been published. Following this, the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading misinformation.

The controversy is significant because the book reportedly discusses sensitive topics such as the Galwan clash and the Agnipath scheme. Under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, retired military officers are prohibited from publishing confidential or sensitive information, and manuscripts must be vetted by the Ministry of Defence. Violation of these rules can result in criminal action, fines, imprisonment, or even stoppage of pension.

According to available information, General Naravane has submitted his manuscript for official approval, but clearance is still pending. With Penguin denying publication and Congress insisting the book had already reached the market, the Delhi Police Special Cell has been tasked with determining how the content became public. Authorities are expected to clarify the facts and establish responsibility once the investigation is complete.