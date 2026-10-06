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Unreachable at Mach 3: The untold story of how an Indian spy jet rocked Pakistan before PAF could scramble

A retired IAF officer who flew with the aircraft provided details of the operation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 05:12 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
Unreachable at Mach 3: The untold story of how an Indian spy jet rocked Pakistan before PAF could scramble
Image Credit: (Photo: Meta)

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