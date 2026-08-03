/Unrecognisable body of 15-year-old girl found in Assam’s Hailakandi; Family alleges rape

Assam Police arrested five people in connection with the brutal murder of a 15-year-old girl at her home in the Aloichora area under Katlichera police station in Hailakandi district of Assam, officials said on Monday.
The suspects are scheduled to be produced before a local court on Monday as police widen their investigation and examine all possible angles in the case.
According to a senior police official, the incident took place late Saturday night at around 11 pm, when the girl was alone at home.
Local sources said the victim had earlier gone with her family to a nearby relative’s house to attend a feast. However, after a minor disagreement with a cousin, she returned home early.
When her family members came back later that night, they found her body lying on the floor. Police said the assault was carried out with extreme brutality, leaving her face and head heavily disfigured and her body almost unrecognisable to her family.
The victim’s relatives have alleged that she was sexually assaulted before being murdered, pointing to severe injuries found on her body. Police, however, said they are awaiting the final post-mortem report to medically establish whether sexual assault took place and determine the precise cause of death.
The incident triggered widespread anger in the area, with residents taking to the streets and blocking National Highway 6. Protesters demanded immediate action, the swift arrest of those responsible and stringent punishment for the culprits.
Hailakandi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amitabh Sinha confirmed that a formal case has been registered and said police acted quickly to pick up five individuals for questioning.
Forensic teams have collected evidence from the crime scene, while investigators are cross-examining the detained individuals to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the murder.
The district administration has assured that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found to be involved in the crime.
(with IANS input)
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