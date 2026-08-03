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  • /Unrecognisable body of 15-year-old girl found in Assam’s Hailakandi; Family alleges rape

Unrecognisable body of 15-year-old girl found in Assam’s Hailakandi; Family alleges rape

Police said they are awaiting the final post-mortem report to medically establish whether sexual assault took place and determine the precise cause of death. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 04:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 04:48 PM IST
Unrecognisable body of 15-year-old girl found in Assam’s Hailakandi; Family alleges rape
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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