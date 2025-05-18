Advertisement
‘Unreliable Ally’: US Actions Push India Closer to ‘No-Drama’ Partners Russia, France?

US expert Michael Kugelman highlights India’s contrasting ties with global powers amid shifting diplomatic dynamics.

Written By Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: May 18, 2025, 06:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
US foreign policy expert Michael Kugelman recently highlighted contrasting dynamics in India’s bilateral relationships with key global players. Drawing from past incidents and diplomatic developments, he pointed to multiple moments over the past two decades that have tested Indian public perception of the United States as a strategic partner.

While India maintains steady and long-standing relationships with countries such as Russia and France, ties with the US have at times encountered turbulence. Kugelman referred to this difference by describing India’s interactions with Russia and France as “no-drama”, in contrast to more complex and occasionally strained episodes with Washington.

He cited a few examples – the 2013 “Khobragade affair”, in which Devyani Khobragade, then India’s deputy consul general in New York, was arrested on charges related to visa fraud. The incident had led to a diplomatic standoff and public outcry in India.

Another reference was made to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the US response to India’s health crisis drew criticism for its perceived delay. More recently, the “Pannun case” – a reported plot to assassinate Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, allegedly involving Indian agents – resurfaced concerns about bilateral trust. The US responded with a diplomatic warning to India, while authorities in India stated that they were reviewing the shared intelligence.

Kugelman’s comments also came in the backdrop of recent claims about former US President Donald Trump’s involvement in India-Pakistan relations. According to reports, Trump intervened during a cross-border escalation between India and Pakistan, using trade-related pressure to influence India’s response. While a ceasefire was eventually agreed upon, his public assertion of credit reignited discussions about the consistency and reliability of the US as a strategic partner.

Other analysts also weighed in. Strategic affairs expert Brahma Chellaney said the episode highlights broader concerns about strategic alignment.

Meanwhile, former Pentagon official Michael Rubin said that Trump’s comments may have economic repercussions, particularly for US defense firms eyeing India as a key market.

These developments together add to the ongoing discourse about India’s approach to global partnerships, particularly in terms of trust, predictability and long-term cooperation.

