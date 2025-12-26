'Unremitting Hostility Against Minorities In Bangladesh A Matter Of Great Concern': India
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government expects the perpetrators of the crime to be brought to justice.
Trending Photos
India on Friday condemned the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh and expressed grave concern over what it described as the “unremitting hostility” against minorities in the neighbouring country.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government expects the perpetrators of the crime to be brought to justice.
In a press briefing, MEA Spokeperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh is a matter of great concern. We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice."
#WATCH | Delhi | On Bangladesh, MEA Spox Randhir Jaiswal says," The unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh is a matter of great concern. We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to… pic.twitter.com/UbacgqSskh — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv