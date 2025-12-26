Advertisement
NewsIndiaUnremitting Hostility Against Minorities In Bangladesh A Matter Of Great Concern: India
BANGLADESH UNREST 2025

'Unremitting Hostility Against Minorities In Bangladesh A Matter Of Great Concern': India

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government expects the perpetrators of the crime to be brought to justice.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2025, 05:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Unremitting Hostility Against Minorities In Bangladesh A Matter Of Great Concern': IndiaMEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. (Photo: ANI)

India on Friday condemned the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh and expressed grave concern over what it described as the “unremitting hostility” against minorities in the neighbouring country.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government expects the perpetrators of the crime to be brought to justice.

In a press briefing, MEA Spokeperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh is a matter of great concern. We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice."

