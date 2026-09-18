/From Gulmarg to Rohtang Pass: Why this early September snowfall is signaling an early winter in the mountains

Unseasonal snowfall struck the higher elevations of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, blanketing popular tourist spots like Gulmarg and Rohtang Pass in a wintry layer. The sudden weather shift coincides with meteorological indications that the southwest monsoon is preparing to withdraw from northwest India.
The upper reaches of the valley recorded their first significant touch of winter overnight, catching residents and travelers by surprise.
Gulmarg slopes: The upper ridges surrounding Gulmarg, including Apharwat and Gondola Phase 2, received overnight snow that transformed the landscape into a winter vista.
Gurez sector: Frontier areas like Tulail Valley and Kabuli Gali in Bandipora district also reported fresh coverings of snow.
Plains precipitation: Lower elevations experienced widespread overnight rain and thunderstorms before the Meteorological Department forecasted clearing skies starting Friday.
The chill extended across state lines into Himachal Pradesh, where alpine passes recorded crisp temperature drops.
Rohtang Pass: The high-altitude Rohtang Pass in Kullu district logged light snow accumulations alongside intermittent rain in towns like Shimla.
Monsoon transition: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) notes that atmospheric circulation changes are setting the stage for the monsoon's formal withdrawal from west Rajasthan around September 19.
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