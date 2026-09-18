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From Gulmarg to Rohtang Pass: Why this early September snowfall is signaling an early winter in the mountains

Unseasonal snowfall blanketed higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, including Gulmarg and Rohtang Pass, as the monsoon prepares to withdraw.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 08:39 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 08:39 PM IST
From Gulmarg to Rohtang Pass: Why this early September snowfall is signaling an early winter in the mountains
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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From Gulmarg to Rohtang Pass: Why this early September snowfall is signaling an early winter in the mountains
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