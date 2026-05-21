Unseasonal snowfall, rain bring back relief for tourists in Kashmir amid intense heatwaves across India

As the country reels under intense heatwaves, tourists are flocking to Kashmir for relief, where unseasonal snowfall in the higher reaches and continuous rainfall in the plains have brought back a winter-like chill. Kashmir is currently one of the best destinations to escape the scorching heat affecting the rest of India. While temperatures in the Indian plains have crossed 45°C, a sudden and unusual weather shift has brought fresh snowfall to the region’s hills and steady rain to the plains, causing temperatures to drop to a chilly 10°C–19°C.

To escape the summer heat, tourists are heading to Kashmir’s high-altitude destinations, which are offering much-needed relief. The famous ski resort of Gulmarg, known for its snow-capped Apharwat and Kongdori peaks, witnessed fresh snowfall, with tourists enjoying snow even during peak summer. Meenu Sharma, a tourist from Maharashtra, said, “It was my first time skiing. We enjoyed the snowfall a lot. I want to tell tourists that they should visit Gulmarg and Sonmarg at least once in their lifetime to witness this beauty.”

Also Read: Rajasthan heatwave alert: Jaipur almost as hot as Jaisalmer, Chittorgarh sizzles at 46.3°C, IMD issues orange alert

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Another tourist, Ramesh, said, “We are at Phase Two, and this time I tried skiing. It is a lifetime experience. The climate is wonderful — truly, Kashmir is paradise on earth.”

Besides Gulmarg, fresh snowfall was also recorded in Gurez Valley, where snow accumulation in the Tulail area reached 4–6 inches. The recent snowfall has made the region a perfect destination for tourists looking to escape the soaring heatwaves.

Several higher reaches and mountain passes of Kashmir — including Zojila Pass, Minimarg, Sadana Pass, and Razdan Pass — were blanketed in a fresh layer of unseasonal snow. Meanwhile, widespread rainfall accompanied by strong thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph lashed lower-altitude areas, including Srinagar.

Geetanjali, a tourist from Rajasthan, enjoying a shikara ride on Dal Lake, said, “It was extremely hot in our area, with temperatures crossing 45 degrees. Here, we escaped the heatwave. We visited Razdan Pass and Gurez, where we saw snow. It felt like winter there.”

An abrupt and unseasonal weather change has gripped the region, with fresh snowfall in the higher reaches and continuous rainfall across the plains, bringing back a winter-like chill to Kashmir. The sudden drop in temperature stands in sharp contrast to the intense heatwaves affecting the rest of the Indian plains.

Temperatures in Srinagar have fallen sharply, hovering between a minimum of 10°C and a maximum of 19°C, nearly 5°C below normal. The cold conditions have forced both locals and tourists to bring out heavy woollens and jackets once again.

The Srinagar-Leh National Highway has been temporarily closed near Zojila Pass due to slippery road conditions, leaving several commuters stranded. Strong winds and localised hailstorms have also caused significant damage to apple orchards and standing crops in several parts of Kashmir.

According to the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, erratic weather conditions characterised by intermittent rain, lightning, and isolated hailstorms are expected to continue. Commuters travelling through high-altitude passes have been advised to check highway status updates before making travel plans.

The Meteorological Department has forecast partly to generally cloudy weather, accompanied by light rain, thundershowers, gusty winds, and possible hailstorms across Jammu and Kashmir on May 21 and 22. From May 23 to 25, the weather is expected to remain generally dry during the forenoon, with brief showers likely during late afternoons at isolated to scattered places.

Also Read: Odisha heatwave: IMD issues Orange Alert as mercury hits 46°C in Jharsuguda; severe heatwave to persist

The department has predicted hot and dry weather from May 26 to 28, followed by partly cloudy conditions with chances of light rain and thundershowers from May 29 to 31. The MeT Centre Srinagar has also issued an advisory warning of thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting above 60 kmph, at a few places across both Kashmir and Jammu divisions during May 21 and 22. Hot and humid conditions are also expected at some places in the Jammu division on May 21.