Unseen But Legal: How India Outsmarted Global Sanctions With Brilliant Maritime Strategy To Keep Russian Oil Flowing

Russian Oil Import: In the wake of tightening global sanctions on Moscow, India devised a method to bring in discounted Russian crude oil without breaching international law or raising costs at home. The operation, carried out in international waters near the Gulf of Oman, saw Indian-linked tankers conduct discreet ship-to-ship (STS) transfers to secure the affordable energy supply.

Recent satellite imagery reviewed by maritime analysts showed Indian-bound crude being transferred mid-sea between tankers near the Persian Gulf, far beyond any country’s territorial limits. Valued at nearly $280 million between July and September, the shipments were traced from Russia’s northern ports and later offloaded at a western Indian terminal connected to the Guru Gobind Singh Refinery in Punjab.

This refinery, one of India’s largest, continues to play a vital role in maintaining the country’s energy independence. The pipeline network linking the coast to the heartland has kept the domestic market steady even as global oil prices fluctuated sharply due to the Ukraine war and G7 restrictions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Maritime data platforms tracked several sanctioned vessels sailing from Murmansk, Russia, to the Gulf of Oman. Once near international waters, these ships reportedly switched off their AIS tracking systems before linking up with an India-bound carrier. Satellite images confirmed the rendezvous about 40 nautical miles east of Oman’s Sohar coast, a location often used for legitimate ship-to-ship transfers in global trade.

Sources familiar with the operation said the Indian carrier’s route was carefully designed to maintain transparency under maritime law while protecting national energy interests. The ship signalled routine voyages between India and Oman, ensuring compliance with navigation norms. Once the transfers were complete, it sailed onward to Indian shores, where the crude entered the domestic supply chain.

While drawing attention from Western agencies, the technique is viewed in Indian policy circles as an example of practical diplomacy. “India is not violating sanctions; it is securing affordable energy in a volatile market. Every nation must act in its best interest, and India has done so responsibly,” said a former energy ministry official who closely monitors crude imports.

Western sanctions, mainly imposed by the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, have targeted dozens of Russian vessels under the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC – an agency of the U.S. Department of the Treasury) and the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI – a part of the UK Treasury) lists. But none of the Indian-bound shipments breached international maritime safety norms. Each transfer occurred beyond national jurisdictions, followed due safety protocols, and later entered India through legal customs channels.

By adopting this sea-based routing model, India effectively insulated itself from the volatility of overland and direct trade paths. The system also allowed refiners to keep operations running smoothly while ensuring consumers remained shielded from price shocks.

Officials have refrained from commenting publicly, but industry insiders say these transfers highlight India’s emergence as a major maritime negotiator — one capable of managing both geopolitical friction and domestic energy priorities. The use of neutral-flagged vessels and offshore handovers is not new, but the precision with which India has adapted it to modern sanctions pressure demonstrates strategic maturity.

Meanwhile, Western regulators face their own dilemmas. Although the United Kingdom and the European Union have imposed multiple sanctions on Russian-linked ships, enforcement has been uneven due to Europe’s continued dependence on energy imports. India, by contrast, has kept its operations within legal frameworks while securing supplies that power millions of homes and industries.

For India, the goal remains unchanged: affordable oil, uninterrupted flow, and sovereign decision-making in global trade. In the words of one retired naval analyst, “The world may call it shadow trade. We call it strategy.”