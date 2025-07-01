Unshaken Faith: Pilgrims Embark On Amarnath Yatra Despite Terror Shadow

Despite the April 22 deadly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Amarnath Yatra devotees have shown resilience, arriving in Kashmir two days before the pilgrimage’s official start on July 3, 2025. Hundreds of pilgrims from across India lined up at the Pantha Chowk registration center in Srinagar, with most of them choosing the 48-km traditional Pahalgam route as a tribute to the victims terror attack victims and to give a strong message to terrorists who tried to destabilize the situation in Kashmir, they all are undeterred by security concerns.

The devotees have expressed strong faith in arrangements made by the authorities for the holy pilgrimage. They said bullets and bombs cannot stop us from having Baba Barfani’s darshan, while some say coming here is a strong message to those who wanted us not to come.

‘Bam Bam Bhole’ chanting hundreds of pilgrims are seen as entering the Yatra camps to be part of the first batch who will proceed to the holy cave. The pilgrims are also thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the Vande Bharat train, which has made the pilgrims' journey faster and comfortable.

“It's great that we will be part of the first batch that will go to the holy cave. We have chosen the Pahalgam route to show we have no fear of the Pahalgam attack, we know lord Shiva is with us, and the authorities have made foolproof arrangements,” said Manav Gupta.

This year Amarnath Yatra 2025, commencing on July 3 and concluding on August 9, has drawn significant attention due to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Jammu and Kashmir administration has implemented robust security measures, including facial recognition systems, drone surveillance, and a multi-layered security grid with security forces and improved infrastructure, signaling a strong push for a safe and fulfilling pilgrimage. The first batch departs from Jammu on July 2.

Women Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and BF commandos, noted for their distinguished performance in operations like Operation Sindoor, have been deployed to safeguard the Amarnath Yatra routes and base camps, including those in Srinagar, Pahalgam, and Baltal. Their inclusion is part of a broader strategy to enhance security with a diverse and effective force, providing holistic protection during the 38-day pilgrimage starting July 3, 2025. These commandos are trained to handle high-risk scenarios and contribute to route protection, crowd management, and camp security.

“We are fully prepared and are ready for any task,” a CRPF woman soldier said.

Keeping in view the Pahalgam attack, a three-tier security grid comprises multiple agencies, including the Jammu Kashmir Police, CRPF, Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Additionally, over 581 CAPF companies are in place other than regular security forces available in Jammu Kashmir, approximately 42,000 personnel are deployed in Pahalgam, with an additional 50,000 CRPF troops will be guarding the pilgrims' convoy from Jammu to the national highway to the holy cave on both sides.

Besides, Advanced Surveillance and Technology are also in place, like Facial Recognition System (FRS), Drone Surveillance, High-Definition CCTVs, and RFID cards, which keep a real-time track. All routes are secured with layered checkpoints. Army and BSF CRPF conduct area domination patrols, while J&K Police manage local intelligence and coordination with inner circle security, and other security agencies will assist them.

IGP Kashmir zone VK Birdhi said, “We have done adequate security arrangements JKP CRPF and other security forces with army are guarding the pilgrims, we have used technology to stop fake elements and blacklisted people.”

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha acknowledged a 10.19% drop in registrations compared to last year but highlighted that confidence is returning due to enhanced safety measures, with 85,000 pilgrims having reconfirmed their participation, in addition to offline registrations now also starting.