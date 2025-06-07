The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday dismissed Rahul Gandhi's allegations that the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections were a blueprint for rigging democracy, stating that claims of "inflated voter turnout" and "fake voters" were "unsubstantiated". The EC added that raising such unsubstantiated allegations against the electoral rolls of Maharashtra is an "affront to the rule of law".

Following Lok Sabha LoP remark, ECI said, "...unsubstantiated allegations raised against the Electoral Rolls of Maharashtra are an affront to the rule of law. The Election Commission brought out all these facts in its reply to INC on 24th December 2024 itself which is available on ECI’s website."

The EC further added. "any misinformation being spread, by anyone, is not only a sign of disrespect towards Law, but also brings disrepute to the thousands of representatives appointed by their own political party and demotivates lakhs of election staff who work untiringly and transparently during elections."

Rahul Gandhi's Claim

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP secured victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections through widespread electoral rigging and warned that a similar pattern could be repeated in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls.

Gandhi shared a post on X and alleged that Maharashtra assembly elections in 2024 were a blueprint for rigging democracy and listed out the alleged sequence through which it was done.

“How to steal an election? Maharashtra assembly elections in 2024 were a blueprint for rigging democracy. My article shows how this happened, step by step: Step 1: Rig the panel for appointing the Election Commission. Step 2: Add fake voters to the roll. Step 3: Inflate voter turnout. Step 4: Target the bogus voting exactly where BJP needs to win. Step 5: Hide the evidence,” he wrote in a post.