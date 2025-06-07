Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2912603https://zeenews.india.com/india/unsubstantiated-election-commission-after-rahul-gandhis-rigged-maharashtra-election-claim-2912603.html
NewsIndia
ELECTION COMMISSION

'Unsubstantiated': Election Commission After Rahul Gandhi's 'Rigged' Maharashtra Election Claim

The EC ones again dismissed Rahul Gandhi's "rigged" Maharashtra Election allegation and called it "unsubstantiated"

 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2025, 05:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Unsubstantiated': Election Commission After Rahul Gandhi's 'Rigged' Maharashtra Election Claim Image: ANI

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday dismissed Rahul Gandhi's allegations that the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections were a blueprint for rigging democracy, stating that claims of "inflated voter turnout" and "fake voters" were "unsubstantiated". The EC added that raising such unsubstantiated allegations against the electoral rolls of Maharashtra is an "affront to the rule of law".

Following Lok Sabha LoP remark, ECI said, "...unsubstantiated allegations raised against the Electoral Rolls of Maharashtra are an affront to the rule of law. The Election Commission brought out all these facts in its reply to INC on 24th December 2024 itself which is available on ECI’s website."

The EC further added. "any misinformation being spread, by anyone, is not only a sign of disrespect towards Law, but also brings disrepute to the thousands of representatives appointed by their own political party and demotivates lakhs of election staff who work untiringly and transparently during elections."

 

 

Rahul Gandhi's Claim

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP secured victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections through widespread electoral rigging and warned that a similar pattern could be repeated in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls.

Gandhi  shared a post on X and alleged that Maharashtra assembly elections in 2024 were a blueprint for rigging democracy and listed out the alleged sequence through which it was done. 

“How to steal an election? Maharashtra assembly elections in 2024 were a blueprint for rigging democracy. My article shows how this happened, step by step: Step 1: Rig the panel for appointing the Election Commission. Step 2: Add fake voters to the roll. Step 3: Inflate voter turnout. Step 4: Target the bogus voting exactly where BJP needs to win. Step 5: Hide the evidence,” he wrote in a post. 

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK