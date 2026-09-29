Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'Unwarranted references, no locus standi': India rejects Erdogan's Kashmir remarks

'Unwarranted references, no locus standi': India rejects Erdogan's Kashmir remarks

Responding to questions during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described Erdogan’s remarks as “unwarranted references” to the Union Territory.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 08:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 08:34 PM IST
'Unwarranted references, no locus standi': India rejects Erdogan's Kashmir remarks
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Unwarranted references, no locus standi': India rejects Erdogan's Kashmir remarks
2
3
4
5