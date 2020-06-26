UP 10th 12th Board Result 2020: UPMSP to declare result on June 27; check timing and other details

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 board results will be declared by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on June 27 (Saturday). Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the secondary education portfolio, said that the results will be announced at around 12:30 pm.

A total of 59.6 lakh students have appeared for their UP Board inter and matric exam in 2020. As per the rules issued by the board, a student will have to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks to pass a subject examination.

The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2020 were held on March 6, but the evaluation of the answer sheet and the results were delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent countrywide lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the virus.

According to a rough estimate by the UP Board, a total of 1.47 lakh teachers have been appointed to complete the assessment of high school and intermediate school students. A total of 275 evaluation centres have been set for checking answer-sheets of UP Board 2020 result.

Students can check their results online on upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in. Here's the process to follow:

- Step 1: Visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

- Step 2: Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12 on the homepage

- Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number and centre

- Step 4: Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.