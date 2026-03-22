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NewsIndiaUP: 1,228 nursing officers get appointment letters; 1,097 are women
CM YOGI ADITYANATH

UP: 1,228 nursing officers get appointment letters; 1,097 are women

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 1,228 newly selected nursing officers.

|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2026, 04:17 PM IST|Source: IANS
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UP: 1,228 nursing officers get appointment letters; 1,097 are womenImage credit: IANS

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday distributed appointment letters to 1,228 newly selected nursing officers, highlighting the state government’s resolve to strengthen the healthcare system and its commitment to “give wings” to the dreams of thousands of medical aspirants.

Interestingly, a whopping 1,097 nursing officers out of 1,228 are women, while the remaining 131 are men.

Addressing the gathering after handing over appointment letters, the Chief Minister said this was a step towards women’s empowerment during the sacred ‘Chaitra Navratri’.

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CM Yogi said that the newly appointed nursing officers will now not only shape their own futures but also go on to write a new chapter of trust and empathy in the state's health services.

In a pointed reference to women candidates accounting for a lion's share of the appointments, he said, “It is a matter of immense pride for us that out of a total of 1,228 candidates, 1,097 are women. In the developmental journey of the past nine years, the double-engine government's efforts to elevate the respect, security, and dignity of maternal power to new heights find direct expression in this number.”

The Chief Minister also interacted with a couple of newly appointed candidates, who were brimming with joy and excitement over their new journey in life.

He went on to elaborate on the double-engine government’s efforts in diverse sectors to increase employment opportunities, bridge gaps in economic and social sectors, and improve the healthcare system in particular in the state.

“Thirty-five ANM training centers, which had ceased operations, have been restarted. Construction work is currently underway for 35 new nursing colleges. The ‘double-engine government’ has prioritised healthcare, and the positive outcomes of this approach are now evident to everyone,” he said.

“A significant decline has been observed in both the maternal mortality rate and the infant mortality rate. In this regard, Uttar Pradesh is now standing on par with the national average,” he informed.

Taking a shot at previous governments, CM Yogi remarked that, in the past, every government department was controlled by a specific "mafia".

“The functioning of each department was dictated by mafia elements. Now, the state has moved beyond the era of mafia dominance and has, instead, advanced towards the One District, One Medical College initiative. A medical college and a nursing college have now been established in every district,” CM Yogi remarked.

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