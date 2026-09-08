/UP: 21-year-old B.Sc student found hanging in PG room in Mathura

A 21-year-old student pursuing his BSc from a private university in the Chhata area of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide after being found hanging inside his rented paying guest (PG) accommodation, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Sarnam Singh, a resident of Bahadurpur Sarai Muralidhar village under Sirsaganj police station area in Firozabad district.
According to police, he was a second-year BSc student and had been living in a PG accommodation in Chhata while pursuing his studies.
He was found hanging in his room, prompting fellow residents and PG staff to alert the police. A police team reached the spot soon after being informed and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
Police said further inquiries are underway to establish the exact reasons that may have led to the extreme step, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination as part of standard procedure.
No further details about a possible motive have been confirmed so far.
Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7
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