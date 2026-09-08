Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /UP: 21-year-old B.Sc student found hanging in PG room in Mathura

UP: 21-year-old B.Sc student found hanging in PG room in Mathura

According to police, he was a second-year BSc student and had been living in a PG accommodation in Chhata while pursuing his studies.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 04:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
UP: 21-year-old B.Sc student found hanging in PG room in Mathura

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Haiwaan gets U/A 16+ certificate ahead of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s reunion
2
3
4
5