UP: 45-year-old woman body found in Amroha with hands and feet tied, Probe underway

In a shocking incident that triggered panic in Porara village under the Rahara police station area of Amroha district, the body of a 45-year-old woman was found under suspicious circumstances on the rooftop of her house.

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The deceased, identified as Javitri, was discovered with deep head injuries, while her hands, feet, and mouth were tied, indicating a possible murder. As news of the incident spread, a large crowd of villagers gathered at the spot.

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Superintendent of Police Lakhan Singh Yadav reached the scene and conducted a detailed inspection.

Following his directions, a police dog squad, forensic experts, and the Special Operations Group (SOG) launched an intensive investigation.

According to preliminary police inquiries, Javitri was married to Kalyan Singh Saini, a government school teacher posted in Gangeshwari. Due to marital discord, she had reportedly been living separately at her maternal home, where she supported herself independently.

Police are now probing every possible angle, including family disputes and personal enmity.

Officials said the murder appears to have been carried out in a highly planned manner. The severe head injuries and the fact that the victim’s hands and mouth were bound have made the case particularly sensitive.

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The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while police teams continue to gather evidence and question suspects.

Speaking on the matter, SP Lakhan Singh Yadav stated that the investigation is progressing rapidly and expressed confidence that the case will be solved soon.





