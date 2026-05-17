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NewsIndiaUP: 62-Year-old man murdered while sleeping outside home in Ambedkar Nagar
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UP: 62-Year-old man murdered while sleeping outside home in Ambedkar Nagar

The brutal killing has triggered fear and tension in Sultangarh village, with residents demanding swift action against the accused.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 17, 2026, 01:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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UP: 62-Year-old man murdered while sleeping outside home in Ambedkar Nagar

A shocking incident of murder has created panic in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district, where a 62-year-old man was brutally killed while sleeping outside his house in the Sammanpur police station area.

The horrible crime came to light late at night when family members discovered the elderly man lying in a pool of blood beneath his cot.

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The deceased has been identified as Jairam Gaud, a resident of Sultangarh village under the Sammanpur police station jurisdiction.

According to family members, Jairam Gaud had gone to sleep outside his house, as was part of his daily routine during the summer season. However, late in the night, his nephew noticed something unusual near the cot and rushed closer, only to find the elderly man critically injured and covered in blood.

Deep injury marks were found on Jairam Gaud’s head, while blood stains had spread around the cot and nearby area, indicating a violent attack. The family immediately alerted the police about the incident.

Upon receiving information, police officials from Sammanpur police station reached the spot along with forensic teams and began an investigation. The body was taken into custody and later sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

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Preliminary investigation suggests that the murder may have been carried out using a sharp-edged weapon. Police officials are exploring all possible angles, including personal rivalry and local disputes. Several villagers and relatives are being questioned in connection with the case.

The brutal killing has triggered fear and tension in Sultangarh village, with residents demanding swift action against the accused.

Speaking on the matter, Akbarpur Circle Officer Nitish Kumar Tiwari stated that police teams have been formed and the investigation is progressing rapidly. He assured that evidence is being collected from the crime scene and strict action will be taken once the accused are identified and arrested.

The police say further details will emerge after the post-mortem report and completion of the ongoing investigation.

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