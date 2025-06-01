UP: Abbas Ansari Disqualified From Assembly After Being Sentenced For 2 Years In 2022 Hate Speech Case

A day after a court in Mau sentenced Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA Abbas Ansari to two years imprisonment in a hate speech case, the leader was disqualified from the Assembly on Sunday.

The Mau Sadar assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh was declared vacant after Ansari’s disqualification from the state assembly, ANI reported.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (MP-MLA) court in Mau district on Saturday sentenced Abbas Ansari, the son of the dead mafia don, Mukhtar Ansari. Furthermore, as per the Representation of the People Act, a sentence of two years or more can lead to disqualification from holding public office, pending appeal.

Abbas Ansari Case Details

In addition, Abbas Ansari's close aide, Mansoor Ansari, was also sentenced to six months of imprisonment. The former was booked for delivering a provocative speech against the Mau district administration while the model code of conduct was in place, according to ANI.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court refused anticipatory bail to him in the same case. He approached the top court against the HC's December 2023 order.

An FIR was lodged in March 2022 at Kotwali police station in Mau district against Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari, and others. In the FIR, it was alleged that on March 3, 2022, at Pahadpura ground, Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari, and organiser Mansoor Ahmad Ansari in a public meeting called for settling a score with the Mau administration.

Will File Appeal…: Ansari’s Legal Counsel

After Ansari was sentenced, his legal counsel, Advocate Daroga Singh, on Saturday, said that they will approach the higher court against the verdict.

ANI quoted Advocate Daroga Singh as saying, "While the trial was established, there was a sentence of only six months. Later, after discussing this with the police, it was increased to several sections, and now he has been sentenced to 2 years of imprisonment... We will file an appeal against the order..."

Meanwhile, Joint Director Prosecution Chandrakesh Rai had informed that the accusations were under sections 153(A) and 171(F).

“The court has sentenced the MLA to two years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 11,000. The accusations were under sections 153(A) and 171(F). If someone is convicted under these sections, then it is not just a 2-year imprisonment, the membership of the Legislative Assembly can also be taken away…” Joint Director Prosecution said.

Abbas Ansari fought and won on a ticket from the SBSP in the 2022 state assembly elections from the Sadar seat in Mau.

(with ANI inputs)