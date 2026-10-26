/UP: Accident in Rahul Gandhi’s convoy on Purvanchal expressway; Minor injuries reported

Several vehicles in the convoy of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi collided on the Purvanchal Expressway on Monday, leaving some people with minor injuries. Gandhi was not hurt. The accident occurred while Gandhi was travelling to Sultanpur to appear before the MP-MLA court.
According to initial reports, five vehicles and an ambulance collided near milestone 90 after one vehicle was hit from behind, setting off a chain collision. The incident took place under the Haliyapur police station area.
Eyewitnesses and initial reports described chaos at the spot after the crash. Details on the number of injured and the extent of their injuries have not been officially confirmed.
Gandhi was headed to the Sultanpur court in connection with a case over remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in which a verdict is due on Monday.
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