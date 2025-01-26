Basti: A 50-year-old advocate was allegedly kidnapped, beaten up and then crushed to death under a vehicle here, following which his estranged brother-in-law was arrested, a police official said.

According to police, Chandrashekhar Yadav (50), a resident of Baidolia Ajaib in Kaptanganj police station area, had gone to Kaptanganj on Saturday to attend a 'Thana Samadhan Diwas' event.

While returning home on a motorcycle late in the evening, he was kidnapped by some people driving a Scorpio near Narayanpur village, they said.

By the time the police got information about the kidnapping, the accused beat up Yadav badly and threw him on the road in the Walterganj area. The accused then ran over him with their vehicle and fled, a senior police official said.

Superintendent of Police of Basti district Abhinandan said the advocate's sister and her husband Ranjeet Yadav were going through a divorce and he was pleading this case.

There was a dispute over the financial aspect of the divorce settlement due to which Ranjit Yadav and his brother Sandeep kidnapped the advocate and killed him, the SP said.

Ranjit Yadav, the main accused in the case has been arrested and police teams have been deployed to arrest the other accused, the officer added.

Upon getting information about the incident, a large number of advocates reached the hospital and demanded the arrest of the killers.