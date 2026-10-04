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Four killed after ambulance carrying Army Subedar's remains crashes into truck on UP expressway

Four people died after an ambulance carrying the mortal remains of Army Subedar Satyavan Fauji crashed into a truck on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Police are investigating the accident.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 02:26 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
Four killed after ambulance carrying Army Subedar's remains crashes into truck on UP expressway
Image Credit: IANS. 4 killed after ambulance carrying soldier's remains crashes into Army truck in UP.

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Four killed after ambulance carrying Army Subedar's remains crashes into truck on UP expressway
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