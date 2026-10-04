Four people were killed after an ambulance carrying the mortal remains of an Army Subedar collided with a truck on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district on Sunday morning. The vehicle was transporting the remains of Subedar Satyavan Fauji from Lucknow to Ghazipur when the crash occurred. Police and local administration officials reached the scene and began an investigation.
According to officials, the accident took place at around 8:30 a.m. on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district. The ambulance was carrying the mortal remains of Army Subedar Satyavan Fauji and several passengers when it collided with a truck.
The impact of the crash proved fatal for four people travelling in the ambulance. Authorities responded to the incident soon after receiving information and initiated rescue and investigation efforts.
Police identified the deceased as ambulance driver Jaspal, Rajan Singh, son of Bhupati, Gaurav Singh, son of Satyabhan, and Ram Samajh, son of Jaysingh.
Officials said the ambulance was transporting the soldier’s mortal remains from Lucknow to Ghazipur at the time of the collision. Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the crash are being examined.
Police and local administration officials reached the accident site shortly after being alerted. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collision.
The damaged vehicles were inspected as part of the inquiry, while officials worked to gather evidence and statements related to the incident.
The accident comes days after another fatal road crash on an expressway in Uttar Pradesh. On Friday, a bus collided head-on with a trailer on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway in Ambedkar Nagar district, killing four people and injuring three others.
The collision occurred at around 5:30 a.m. near kilometre 85 of the expressway under the jurisdiction of Jaitpur police station. Local residents rushed to assist passengers and informed the authorities.
Police teams conducted rescue operations and evacuated passengers trapped inside the bus. The injured were taken to the Community Health Centre in Nagpur for treatment.
Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Tejveer Singh said, "Information was received through UP-112 that a Volvo bus and a truck had collided near kilometre 85 of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway under Jaitpur police station. The police immediately reached the spot and began rescue operations," Singh said.
Officials continue to investigate both accidents as authorities monitor road safety conditions on the state’s expanding expressway network.
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