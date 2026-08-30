/UP Assembly election 2027: I have ambition to become chief minister, says Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has made it clear that he wants to become the chief minister. He said people could see him in the top post after the next assembly election, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership will take the final decision.
In an interview with a television channel, he said, “It is possible that next time you may see me as the CM, or you may see me in some other role. That will be decided by the party. Nothing will be decided only on the basis of my ambition.”
He added, “I also have the ambition to become the chief minister, but it will not happen just because I want it. The leadership of my party will decide who will do what.”
Maurya has served as Uttar Pradesh’s deputy chief minister for more than nine years. His comments come as the state heads towards its next assembly election, with the BJP preparing to seek another mandate.
He said the party’s immediate target is to secure a majority in the assembly. “Our goal at present is that we will win a majority. After that, the legislative party will decide and the observers coming from Delhi will decide,” he said.
He also addressed his equation with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and rejected the idea that competition between the two leaders is affecting the government.
“We are working together. The CM and Deputy CM work together. That is why we have continued to stay in power,” he said.
Maurya also claimed that the Samajwadi Party (SP) will not return to power in Uttar Pradesh and the Congress will not return to power at the Centre until India becomes a developed country.
He defended the BJP government’s record on jobs and said recruitment has been carried out fairly. “Our government has worked impartially. When we have given jobs, we have taken care of every section,” he said.
Taking aim at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said, “I challenge Akhilesh Yadav to bring even one person who says that he got a job after paying a bribe.”
He added, “Wherever the BJP comes, it comes again and comes for the third time.”
He was also asked about demands for changes in reservation on economic grounds. He said the existing system will continue.
“There will be no change in reservation. At present, 10 per cent reservation has also been given to poor people from the general category. The 40 per cent unreserved share is for all meritorious students,” he said.
Maurya also responded to Yadav’s criticism over flooding in Prayagraj. He used a Hindi idiom that roughly translate to, “The pot calling the kettle black,” to attack the SP and said there had been little development during its time in government.
He said his government has begun work on the issue, and that he has personally intervened over the waterlogging in Prayagraj. He said he has reprimanded officials over the condition of drains.
Speaking about the killing of Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan in Shamli, Maurya said the government will ensure strict punishment for those responsible.
“If a talented person has been murdered, it is a matter of concern for us and strict steps will be taken,” he said.
The singer’s family has demanded an encounter of those accused in the murder. Maurya said such a demand is understandable from a victim’s family, but the circumstances of any police action will determine what happens next.
He said, “Any victim will make such a demand, but when the police take action, then it becomes clear what will happen. If action is taken and the accused fires back, then a situation for an encounter arises.”
Maurya also predicted a strong BJP performance in the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. He claimed his party will win more than 300 seats.
Taking a swipe at the former UP chief minister, he said the SP leader is “dreaming a beautiful dream of Mungerilal”, adding that the dream would be shattered.
His comments put his own ambition for the chief minister’s post on record while leaving the decision on the party’s leadership and the BJP’s post-election choice.
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