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  • /UP Assembly election 2027: I have ambition to become chief minister, says Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

UP Assembly election 2027: I have ambition to become chief minister, says Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

His comments put his own ambition for the chief minister’s post on record while leaving the decision on the party’s leadership and the BJP’s post-election choice.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 03:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
UP Assembly election 2027: I have ambition to become chief minister, says Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
Image Credit: L-R: UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and CM Yogi Adityanath. (File photo: ANI)

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UP Assembly election 2027: I have ambition to become chief minister, says Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
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