UP Assembly Election 4th Phase: Out of the 621 candidates, 231 are crorepatis - details here

It's no hidden fact that money and power are best of friends when it comes to politics. Often, the candidates who are financially strong have last laughs when it comes to getting tickets of the major political parties in the elections. In the fourth phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, as much as 231 of 621 candidates are crorepatis.

Among the major parties 50(88%) out of 57 candidates analysed from BJP, 48(84%) out of 57 candidates analysed from SP, 44(75%) out of 59 candidates analysed from BSP, 28(48%) out of 58 candidates analysed from the Congress and 16 (36%) out of 45 candidates analysed from AAP have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

Average assets: The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Phase IV is Rs 2.46 Crores.

Party wise average assets

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 57 BJP candidates analysed is Rs. 7.57 Crores, 57 SP candidates analysed is Rs 5.65 Crores, 59 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 4.71Crores, 58 INC candidates have average assets of Rs 3.33 Crores and 45 AAP candidates have average assets worth Rs. 2.08 Crores.

Other Background details:

Education details of candidates: 201(32%) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between 5th and 12th standard while 375 (60%) candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above. 4 candidates are Diploma holders. 30 candidates have declared themselves to be just literate and 9 candidates are Illiterates. 2 candidates have not given their educational qualification.

Age details of candidates: 223(36%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 336 (54%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 62(10%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years.

Gender details of candidates: 91(15%) female candidates are contesting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 Phase IV.