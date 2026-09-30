/UP Assembly elections 2027: SP alliance locked in, but why are BJP MLAs knocking on Akhilesh’s door?

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that the party plans to enter the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election with largely the same allies it has worked with in recent elections.
He said the alliance details would be announced soon. The SP and Congress are negotiating seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. There are reports of differences over the number of seats each party wants to contest.
“We are aiming for very soon, and the alliance will remain the same as it was before,” Akhilesh said when asked when the alliance details would be announced.
The SP and the Congress had fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state together as part of the INDIA bloc. Their talks for the next Assembly election have therefore become an important part of the Opposition's preparations in the state.
He also responded to reports that BJP MLAs were in touch with the SP ahead of the election.
“Many are indeed in contact, but how do we accommodate them? We do not want to make promises only to break them,” he said.
The SP chief did not give details about the legislators he referred to or say how many could join the party.
He also attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Ram Mandir donation issue. He said a large economy could not be built through “donation thefts”.
He urged people not to trust claims made by the BJP. “Do not place your trust in anything the BJP says…The BJP’s model of development is rooted in corruption,” he said.
The parties are preparing for the 2027 Assembly election and working on their alliance plans.
On Wednesday, SP representatives also took part in the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi. The meeting dealt with the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
The INDIA bloc meeting on September 30 discussed the Opposition's demands over Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR process.
Congress leader KC Venugopal said after the meeting that the bloc wanted the immediate removal of Kumar. The Opposition parties also demanded the use of pre-SIR electoral rolls for future elections, ballot papers instead of EVMs and an appeals mechanism for people excluded from voter lists. He accused Kumar of rigging elections and “handing states on a platter to the BJP”.
“Our non-negotiable demands are: Gyanesh Kumar's immediate removal, use of pre-SIR electoral rolls for all future elections, use of ballot papers and not EVMs and an effective appeals mechanism for all those excluded from the voter rolls besides protection for genuine voters from exclusion due to technical/administrative reasons,” he said.
The INDIA bloc has also announced a series of protests. Venugopal said “Save Democracy” marches would be held in districts from October 2 to 8. Opposition MPs are scheduled to march to the Election Commission headquarters on October 6. The bloc also plans to meet the president in the second week of October. A major rally has been announced in Delhi for November 1.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.