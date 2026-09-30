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UP Assembly elections 2027: SP alliance locked in, but why are BJP MLAs knocking on Akhilesh’s door?

Dropping a bombshell, the Samajwadi Party chief revealed that several BJP MLAs are in touch with him.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 11:36 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 11:36 PM IST
UP Assembly elections 2027: SP alliance locked in, but why are BJP MLAs knocking on Akhilesh’s door?
Image Credit: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: ANI)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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