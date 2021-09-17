हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Congress UP polls

UP Assembly polls 2022: Congress set up screening committee for next year

Ajay Kumar Lallu and Congress Legislature Party leader nominated as ex-officio members of the committee

UP Assembly polls 2022: Congress set up screening committee for next year
Image credits: Zeenews

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday constituted the party's screening committee for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections with Jitendra Singh as its chairman.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda and Maharashtra MLA Varsha Gaikwad have been appointed as members of the panel, which also has the party general secretary in-charge for Uttar Pradesh as its member.

State Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and Congress Legislature Party leader in Uttar Pradesh Aradhna Misra have been nominated as ex-officio members of the committee, a party statement said.

All AICC secretaries for Uttar Pradesh have also been appointed as ex-officio members of the panel.

The panel will short-list party candidates for the assembly polls.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year.

