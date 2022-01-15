हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Maurya

UP Assembly polls: 'Denied ticket because I refused to pay bribe', alleges poster girl of Congress campaign Priyanka Maurya

Priyanka Maurya's face was used in Congress' `Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon` campaign for the upcoming UP Assembly polls.

UP Assembly polls: &#039;Denied ticket because I refused to pay bribe&#039;, alleges poster girl of Congress campaign Priyanka Maurya
Photo: ANI

Lucknow: Congress worker Priyanka Maurya, the poster girl for the party`s campaign `Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon` for Uttar Pradesh polls has alleged that she was denied a ticket for the assembly elections because she refused to pay a bribe for the same.

She claimed that instead of giving the ticket to her, it was given to a person who joined the party just a month back.

"I completed all the tasks but the ticket was pre-planned and was given to a person who came just a month back. I want to send this message to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi that such things are happening on the ground," said Maurya while speaking to ANI.

She further alleged that she got a call from an unknown person wherein the caller asked her for money in return for a ticket, to which she refused.

"I am sad that despite my hard work in the constituency, I didn`t get the ticket for UP assembly polls. My face was used in the `Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon` campaign. I received a landline call and the caller asked me for money for a ticket but I refused," she added.

Congress Party is running a campaign across the state to target women voters with the slogan "Ladki hun Lad Sakti hun " under which such marathons were being organized over the last few months which were addressed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

