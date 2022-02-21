UP Assembly Polls: Shivpal Yadav features in Samajwadi Party's new list of star campaigners

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Monday (February 21) announced that Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav will be one of its star campaigners for the remaining phases of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav and Swami Prasad Maurya are also included in the list.

The move holds significance as it indicates the closing of ranks within the Mulayam Singh Yadav clan. The development came in the wake of the Yadav clan hitting the campaign trail together for Akhilesh Yadav in his Karhal Assembly constituency.

Shivpal`s name was missing in the list of campaigners released by the Samajwadi Party released ahead of the Assembly elections.

The SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who campaigned for his son in the Karhal constituency, will continue to lead the campaigning for the party in the remaining phases of the polls, said ANI report citing sources within the alliance parties.

The new list includes party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Kiranmoy Nanda, and Swami Prasad Maurya, who had left the BJP to join the SP weeks ahead of the polls, among other prominent names.

The SP led by Akhilesh Yadav and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) led by Shivpal Singh Yadav are contesting the Assembly polls together, and the alliance has expressed confidence in forming the government in the state.

The BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had taken a jibe at the SP for fielding the party patriarch on the campaign trail in the Karhal constituency.

During an election rally in Unnao on Sunday, the Prime Minister said, "They (the SP) are about to lose the seat (Karhal) that they were considering safest. It is getting out of their hands. You must have seen the father (Mulayam Singh Yadav), who was earlier pushed away from the stage, humiliated and his party captured, had to plead to save his son from a certain defeat."

Third phase has made it clear, Akhilesh will become CM: Shivpal

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav said that the third phase of the state assembly elections has made it clear that Akhilesh Yadav will become the chief minister while interacting with the media in Etawah district on Sunday.

Shivpal said that the SP and its allies will form a government with an overwhelming majority. In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts voted on Sunday, with as many as 627 candidates in the fray.

Meanwhile, the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls ended with a 61.02 per cent average voter turnout. Subsequent phases are taking place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7, while the counting of votes will be done on March 10.

