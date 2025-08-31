Advertisement
LUCKNOW

UP: At least Seven Killed, Several Trapped In Lucknow Firecracker Factory Blast

At least seven people died and several remain trapped after a massive blast at a firecracker factory in Lucknow’s Gudamba area. Rescue operations are underway as authorities work to prevent further casualties.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2025, 02:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
UP: At least Seven Killed, Several Trapped In Lucknow Firecracker Factory BlastImage: Screen Grab/ X

At least seven people were killed and several others remain trapped after a massive blast at a firecracker factory in the Gudamba police station area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday morning, according to Zee News TV reports.

After the incident, police and local authorities were present at the site to assess the situation and prevent further casualties, while the rescue operations are currently underway.

Footage from the site showed ambulances lined up outside the badly damaged factory, with scores of locals crowding the area in the aftermath of the blast.

Blast In Kerala's Kannur

Earlier on Saturday, one person was killed and another injured in a powerful blast at a house in Kannur’s Kannapuram area.  The police dismissed initial reports of a crude bomb blast, stating that a powerful firecracker caused the explosion.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammed Asham, a resident of Chalad in Kannur city. The police said that one Anoop Malik, who is a resident of Alavil in Kannur, had taken the house at Keezhara on rent, and Asham was his relative.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

 

