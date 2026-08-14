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UP ATS detains two over ‘links’ with Pakistan, ISIS from Karnataka

Earlier Uttar Pradesh ATS detained two other suspects from Karnataka’s Tumakuru and Davanagere districts over terror links. 

Published: Aug 14, 2026, 09:34 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 09:34 AM IST
UP ATS detains two over ‘links’ with Pakistan, ISIS from Karnataka
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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UP ATS detains two over ‘links’ with Pakistan, ISIS from Karnataka
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