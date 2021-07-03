हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

UP B.Ed 2021 admit card to release on THIS date at lkouniv.ac.in, check details

As per the postponement notice issued by Lucknow University earlier, fresh dates for conducting the UP B.Ed 2021 exam is to be announced in due course of time on the official website.

Lucknow:  The Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Admit Card 2021 is likely to be released soon. According to the reports, the authorities are likely to release the admit card on July 9. However, the candidates must note that the University of Lucknow has not announced any official date yet.

The reports also suggest that the State government has approved July 18, 2021, as the date of conducting the UP B.Ed 2021 entrance exam owning to the dip in the COVID-19 cases in the state. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on May 19, which was later postponed due to the unprecedented spike in the covid cases in Uttar Pradesh.

Soon after the formal announcement of the admit card, the same will be available on the official website i.e. lkouniv.ac.in. As per the postponement notice issued by Lucknow University earlier, fresh dates for conducting the UP B.Ed 2021 exam is to be announced in due course of time on the official website.

Initially, when the UP B.Ed 2021 exam was scheduled to be held in May 2021, Lucknow University had announced that the UP B.Ed Admit Card 2021 will release on May 10, 2021, i.e., 09 days before the exam date.

