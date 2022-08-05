UP B.Ed Result 2022: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohikhand University, Bareilly announced the UP BEd Result 2022 today, August 5. Candidates can now check their UP BEd 2022 results on the official site of UPBED- upbed2022.in.

Here's how to check UP BEd Results 2022

Visit the official website upbed2022.in

On the home page click on the UP BEd Result 2022 link that will be available once the results are announced

Or login using your candidate credentials like roll number, DOB etc.

Download your UP BEd Result 2022 and take a printout

The Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE 2022) was conducted on July 6, 2022. The exam was conducted in 75 districts across the state in two shifts. Over 6 lakh candidates have registered for the written examination this year.