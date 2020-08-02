हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Swatantra Dev Singh

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh tests positive for COVID-19

The leader also requested his acquaintances who came in his contact recently to get themselves tested for the infection.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh tests positive for COVID-19
Photo courtesy: Twitter

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh BJP unit president Swatantra Dev Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday (August 2) and has quarantined himself at his home as per doctors' advice. Singh made public this information on Sunday in a tweet in Hindi.

"I had been experiencing initial symptoms of COVID-19 and underwent a test for it. I was found positive for COVID-19," said Singh in his tweet. 

The leader also requested his acquaintances who came in his contact recently to get themselves tested for the infection. "I request every person who came in my contact to get themselves tested for infection and quarantine themselves as per the guidelines," he added in his tweet. "On the advice of doctors, I have quarantined myself at my home. I request all the residents of UP to exercise caution and strictly adhere to the guidelines of the government," he said in another tweet.

