UP Board 2020 Results: UPMSP to declare result at 12.30 pm today; CM Yogi Adityanath wishes luck to students

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board results today at around 12:30 pm on Saturday (June 27). The results will be declared on UPMSP's official website upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in. and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

The confirmation of the result date and time was given by UP's Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the secondary education portfolio.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished Class 10 and Class 12 students good luck as UPMSP is all set to announce the UP Board Exam results today in Lucknow.

मेरे प्यारे बच्चों, आज यूपी बोर्ड का परीक्षाफल आना है। वैसे परीक्षा व परीक्षाफल आत्म विश्लेषण का माध्यम मात्र हैं। अतः प्रत्येक परीक्षाफल को सहजतापूर्वक स्वीकार करना ही श्रेष्ठ है। प्रभु श्री राम की कृपा से आप सभी को मनोनुकूल परीक्षाफल की प्राप्ति हो। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 27, 2020

Candidates can also get their results on their mobile phones via SMS. To do so, class 10 students will have to go to the message option and type UP10ROLLNUMBER - and send it to 56263. Class 12 students will have to send the message on the same number by typing UP12ROLLNUMBER.

A total of 59.6 lakh students have appeared for their UP Board inter and matric exam in 2020. As per the rules issued by the board, a student will have to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks to pass a subject examination.

Here’s how you can check UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 result 2020 online:

- Step 1: Visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

- Step 2: Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12 on the homepage

- Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number and centre

- Step 4: Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.

The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2020 were held on March 6, but the evaluation of the answer sheet and the results were delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent countrywide lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the virus.

The UP government has already promoted students of classes 1 to 8 of all government schools without examination in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

In the year 2019, UP board had registered 80.07 passing percentage with Muzaffarnagar emerging as the best performing district.