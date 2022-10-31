UP Board 2023: UPMSP releases class 10th exam model question papers at upmsp.edu.in- Direct link to download here

UP Board 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released model question papers for UP Class 10 final examination, 2023. Students who will appear in the board exam next year can download it from the official website of the board, upmsp.edu. Model paper PDFs are available for a majority of subjects. For the remaining subjects of Class 10 and subjects of Classes 9, 11 and 12, the board is likely to publish model question papers soon. The board is also expected to announce date and time for UP board exam 2023 in the upcoming months.

UP Board Class 10 Model Papers 2022-23- Steps to download

Visit the website - upmsp.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Model Paper’ link.

It will take you to the page where you can download the latest UP board sample papers of class 10.

Click on the download link subject-wise and save the pdf files on your device.

Students can also take a printout of the UPMSP sample papers for class 10 for quick acces

A total of 58,67,329 students have registered for UP board 10th, 12th exams 2023, according to board officials. This means 6.74 lakh more students compared to 2022 will be appearing in UP board exams next year. Of the total registered students, 31,16,458 are from Class 10 and 27,50,871 are from Class 12. In 2021-22 a total of 51,92,689 students, including 27,81,654 for Class 10 and 24,11,035 for Class 12, had registered for these exams.