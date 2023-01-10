UP Board Exam Time Table 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 datesheet RELEASED at upmsp.edu.in, DIRECT LINK to download here

UP Board Exams 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP board Class 10, 12 date sheet 2023. According to the official UP board timetable 2023, the board will begin the Class 10 and Class 12 exams on February 16. The UPMSP 10th board exam will take place between February 16 and March 3, 2023, and the Class 12 UP board exam will take place between February 16 and March 4, 2023. The UP board exam will be held in two shifts in 2023. The first shift will run from 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., while the second shift will run from 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Students will be given an additional 15 minutes to peruse the question paper before taking it. The UP board Class 10 examination will begin with a Hindi subject paper and end with a Social Science subject paper. While the 12th board test will begin with Military Science, Hindi, and General Hindi and will end with Additional Subject Paper, Chemistry, and Sociology.

UP Board exam 2023: Here's how to download

Go to the official website -- upmsp.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the 'UP Board 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023' link

The UPMSP date sheet 2023 pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the UP board Class 10, 12 date sheet pdf.

UPMSP had previously declared the UP board Class 10 and Class 12 pre-board test and practical exam dates on January 6. The pre-board theoretical exams in Uttar Pradesh will be held between January 16 and January 20. The UP board practical exams will be held in two stages, the first from January 21 to 28, and the second from January 29 to February 5, 2023.