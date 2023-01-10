topStoriesenglish
UP Board Exam Time Table 2023: UPMSP Class 10 datesheet RELEASED at upmsp.edu.in, DIRECT LINK to download here

UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP has released final exams date sheet for classes 10, check schedule below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 11:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau

UP Board Exams 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) has issued the final exam schedules for High School (Class 10). According to the schedule, the UP board 10th and 12th final exams will commence on February 16. The class 10 exams will begin on February 16 and end on March 3. The tests will be held from 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Candidates will have 15 minutes to read over the question paper.

UP Board Exam 2023: Class 10 time table

Date Time Subject
16 February 2023 8-11.15 Hindi
21 February 2023 8- 11.15  Maths
22 February 2023 8-11.15 Sanskrit
1 March 2023 8- 11.15 English

UP Board Exams 2023: Here's how to download schedule

  • Visit the official website of the board at upmsp.edu.in.
  • Go to the updates and downloads section.
  • Click on the link for the Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet.
  • Download the PDF and take a printout.

UP Board exam 2023; direct link here

Last year, the UP Board examinations for classes 10 and 12 were held at 8,316 centres across the state from March 24 to April 12. In UP, approximately 51.92 lakh students took high school and intermediate exams.

