UP Board Exam Time Table 2023: UPMSP Class 12 datesheet RELEASED at upmsp.edu.in, DIRECT LINK to download here

UP Boards Exams 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) has issued the final exam schedules for Intermediate (Class 12). According to the schedule, the UP board 10th and 12th final exams will commence on February 16. Class 12 exams will be held between February 16 and March 4. The tests will be held from 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Candidates will have 15 minutes to read over the question paper.

UP Board 2023 Class 12 Time table: Schedule

Date Time Subject 16 February 2023 2-5.15 Hindi 23 February 2023 2-5.15 Computer 24 February 2023 2-5.15 English 27 February 2023 2-5.15 Maths 1 March 2023 2-5.15 Physics

UP Board Exams 2023: Here's how to download schedule

Visit the official website of the board at upmsp.edu.in.

Go to the updates and downloads section.

Click on the link for the Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet.

Download the PDF and take a printout.

Last year, the UP Board examinations for classes 10 and 12 were held at 8,316 centres across the state from March 24 to April 12. In UP, approximately 51.92 lakh students took high school and intermediate exams.