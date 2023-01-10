UP Board Exam Time Table 2023: UPMSP Class 12 datesheet RELEASED at upmsp.edu.in, DIRECT LINK to download here
UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP has released final exams date sheet for classes 12, check schedule below.
UP Boards Exams 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) has issued the final exam schedules for Intermediate (Class 12). According to the schedule, the UP board 10th and 12th final exams will commence on February 16. Class 12 exams will be held between February 16 and March 4. The tests will be held from 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Candidates will have 15 minutes to read over the question paper.
UP Board 2023 Class 12 Time table: Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Subject
|16 February 2023
|2-5.15
|Hindi
|23 February 2023
|2-5.15
|Computer
|24 February 2023
|2-5.15
|English
|27 February 2023
|2-5.15
|Maths
|1 March 2023
|2-5.15
|Physics
UP Board Exams 2023: Here's how to download schedule
- Visit the official website of the board at upmsp.edu.in.
- Go to the updates and downloads section.
- Click on the link for the Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet.
- Download the PDF and take a printout.
UP Board Exams 2023; direct link here
Last year, the UP Board examinations for classes 10 and 12 were held at 8,316 centres across the state from March 24 to April 12. In UP, approximately 51.92 lakh students took high school and intermediate exams.
