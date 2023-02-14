UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards RELEASED at upmsp.edu.in- Direct Link to Download Here

UP Board Exam 2023: Uttar Pradesh, UP Board Admit Card 2023 is released at the official website. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, has issued a link to download the UP Board admit card 2023 on their official website, upmsp.edu.in. Candidates taking the UP Board Class 10th and 12th exams will be asked to bring their admit card to the exam centre. While taking the tests, students must bring their admission card with them. According to the UP Board Date Sheet 2023, the Uttar Pradesh board exams for Class 10th and 12th will begin on February 16, 2023.

The UP Board exams for Class 10 students will end on March 3, while the UP Board exams for Class 12 students will end on March 4. The admit card has been issued to both regular and priority candidates. Regular students must pick up their admit cards at their schools, whilst Private candidates can download their admit cards from the official website.

UP Board Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download

Go to the official website--upmsp.edu.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the UP Board admit card link

Enter the asked credentials and accesss the UPMSP website

Check and download the admit card

Take a print out for future references

The UP board exams will be held in two shifts. Shift 1 will be a morning shift that begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 11:15 a.m. The second shift will be in the afternoon, beginning at 2 p.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m.