UP Board Result 2020: Class 10, 12 results on June 27 check at upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP is all set to release the UP Board Result 2020 for Class 10 and 12 on June 27. According to UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the secondary education portfolio, the results will be announced around on Saturday at around 12:30 pm.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website upresults.nic.in. Candidates can also get their results on their mobile phones via SMS. To do so, class 10 students will have to go to the message option and type UP10ROLLNUMBER - and send it to 56263. Class 12 students will have to send the message on the same number by typing UP12ROLLNUMBER.

Here’s how you can check UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 result 2020

* Visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

* Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12

* Key in your roll number and other login in credentials

* Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.

* Download it and take a print-out of the results for future reference

Over 59.6 lakh students have appeared for their UP Board inter and matric exam 2020. As per the rules issued by the board, students will have to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks to pass a subject examination.

The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2020 were held on March 6, but the evaluation of the answer sheet and the results were delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent country wide lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the virus.

The UP government has already promoted students of classes 1 to 8 of all government schools without examination in view of COVID-19 pandemic.