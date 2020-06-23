हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
up board results 2020

UP Board Result 2020: UPMSP to declare Class 10, Class 12 results on June 27; check upmsp.edu.in

As many as 59.6 lakh students have appeared for their UP Board inter and matric exam 2020. As per the rules issued by the board, students will have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks to pass a subject examination.

UP Board Result 2020: UPMSP to declare Class 10, Class 12 results on June 27; check upmsp.edu.in

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board results on June 27. The result date was confirmed by UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma.

Sharma who also holds the secondary education portfolio, said that the results will be announced at around 12:30 pm on June 27.

As many as 59.6 lakh students have appeared for their UP Board inter and matric exam 2020. As per the rules issued by the board, students will have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks to pass a subject examination.

The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2020 were held on March 6, but the evaluation of the answer sheet and the results were delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent country wide lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the virus.

Here’s how you can check UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 result 2020

- Step 1: Visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

- Step 2: Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12 on the homepage

- Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number and centre

- Step 4: Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.

- Step 5: Download it and take a print-out of the results for future reference 

Candidates can also get their results on their mobile phones via SMS. Though the numbers are different for both Class 10 and 12 students. To do so, the class 10 students will have to go to the message option and type UP10ROLLNUMBER - and send it to 56263 and the Class 12 board exams will have to send the message by typing UP12ROLLNUMBER to on the same number — 56263.

Earlier, the UPMSP, Prayagraj, was scheduled to announce UP Board Result in the month of April or May, but this year, it has been delayed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

