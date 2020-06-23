हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
up board results 2020

UP Board Result 2020: UPMSP to release Class 10, Class 12 results on June 27 at upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 board results will be declared by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on June 27 (Saturday). 

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the secondary education portfolio, said that the results will be announced at around 12:30 pm on Saturday.

A total of 59.6 lakh students have appeared for their UP Board inter and matric exam in 2020. As per the rules issued by the board, a student will have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks to pass a subject examination.

The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2020 were held on March 6, but the evaluation of the answer sheet and the results were delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent country wide lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the virus.

Here’s how you can check UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 result 2020:

- Step 1: Visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

- Step 2: Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12 on the homepage

- Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number and centre

- Step 4: Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.

- Step 5: Download it and take a print-out of the results for future reference 

Candidates can also get their results on their mobile phones via SMS. To do so, the class 10 students will have to go to the message option and type UP10ROLLNUMBER - and send it to 56263.

For Class 12 results, the students will have to send the message by typing UP12ROLLNUMBER to on the same number — 56263.

Earlier, the UPMSP  was scheduled to announce UP Board Result in the month of April or May, but this year, it has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

