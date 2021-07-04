हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP Board Results 2021

UP Board result 2021: Check important update for class 10,12 students

Students may have to wait a little longer before the result dates are announced by the UP board.

UP Board result 2021: Check important update for class 10,12 students

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to reveal the Class 10 and Class 12 board result date 2021 soon. Students should keep track of the official website of the UP Board to keep an eye on the latest updates from UPMSP on Class 10 and Class 12 results 2021.

A senior official from the board said that no decision on UP Board Results 2021 has been taken so far. “The board has not decided the result declaration date of the UP Class 10 and Class 12 exams. The students should keep a check on the official website.”

Students may have to wait a little longer before the result dates are announced by the UP board. However, reports have it that UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results are likely to be announced by the end of July.

UP Board Results 2021: Marking Scheme :-

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had earlier announced the marking scheme (assessment criteria) for UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2021. Class 12th Students will be assessed based on this criterion: 50 percent marks obtained in Class 10, 40 percent of marks obtained in Class 11 annual examination or half-yearly examination, 10 percent marks obtained in pre-board of Class 12.

Students of UP Board Class 10th will be evaluated on the following criteria: 50 percent of marks obtained in class 9 and 50 percent of marks obtained in pre-boards of class 10.

In cases where students are not satisfied with their board results, they can choose to appear in the next board examination without paying any fees.

A total of 56,04,628 students had registered themselves for the UP board exams 2021.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UP Board Results 2021UPMSPUttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha ParishadUttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma
Next
Story

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Registration window now open on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, apply before this date

Must Watch

PT5M10S

Bollywood Breaking: Shilpa Shetty brings the nightmare fuel with new look