UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 Latest Update: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the official date to release UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th Exam 2022 results on June 18, 2022. The Uttar Pradesh Board High School (10th) Examination Results and Intermediate (12th) Examination Results will be declared by June 18. UP Class 10th Result will be declared at 2 pm tomorrow and UP Class 12th Result 2022 will be declared at 4 pm tomorrow at upresults.nic.in. UP Board released an official notification notifying UP Board Result 2022 Date and Time today in the evening. According to the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPSEC), over 51 lakh students had registered for UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th Exams 2022. Once declared, the UP Board Result 2022 will be available on UPMSP's official websites -- upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Result 2022: Here's how to check your scorecard

Students can visit UPMSP's official result website - upresults.nic.in to check their scorecard, once the results are announced.

Step 1: Visit the UPMSP's official result website - upresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2022 Results" link or link and "U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2022 Results" link.

Step 3: Enter your "Roll Number" and your "School code" (as given in the Admit Card). You also need to enter the Captcha code shown on the website and submit

Step 4: The UP Board Class 12 Exam 2022 or Class 10 Exam 2022 Results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print out your scorecard for future references.

It is pertinent to note that the Board had directed the chief head examiners and examiners to award equal marks to all the examinees for questions asked outside the curriculum in around a dozen subjects of Class 12 and seven core subjects of Class 10, this year.

In the academic year 2020-2021, the final marks of the students of class 10th were based on the average of their class 9 and class 10 pre-board exam results. The average marks received by a student in classes 10th and 11th were used to calculate the marks for Class 12 and the Board did not provide a merit list since students would be promoted without board exams.

