UP Board Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare UP board Class 10th, 12th results 2022 soon, 18 June is the tentative date. When declared, students can check UP board result 2022 by logging in to upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. Uttar Pradesh Board conducted Class 10th and 12th exams between March 24 and April 13. Board exams were held on a 30% reduced syllabus for Class 10 and Class 12th but some questions were asked from this deleted portion, for which students will get bonus marks. In the meantime, UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed the situation and expressed his disappointment over the delay in announcing the Class 10, 12 results. The chief minister has also asked the officials and education minister to announce the Class 10, 12 results soon and to notify the result dates in advance.

Over, 51 lakh students had registered for Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations in Uttar Pradesh and of them 47,75,749 students appeared for it.

UP Board result 2022: Websites to check your result:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

Here is how you can check your result when announced:

Step 1: Visit the UPMSP's official result website - upresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2022 Results" link or link and "U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2022 Results" link.

Step 3: Enter your "Roll Number" and your "School code" (as given in the Admit Card). You also need to enter the Captcha code shown on the website and submit

Step 4: The UP Boards Class 12 Exam 2022 or Class 10 Exam 2022 Results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print out your scorecard for future references.

Students will have to score at least 33 per cent marks in all subjects. Those who are unable to get the minimum passing marks will have to appear for the UP Boards compartment exams. Ahead of the results, the board has warned students and parents against falling prey to fraudulent calls which may offer to increase the marks or give passing marks to the students of UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams.