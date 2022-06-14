UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare UP board Class 10th, 12th results 2022 tomorrow by June 15. However, there is no official confirmation yet on UPMSP result 2022 date and time. When declared, students can check UP board result 2022 by logging in to upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. Uttar Pradesh Board conducted Class 10th and 12th exams between March 24 and April 13. Over, 51 lakh students had registered for Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations in Uttar Pradesh and of them 47,75,749 students appeared for it.

Websites to check UP Board result 2022:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

Here is how you can check your result:

Step 1: Visit the UPMSP's official result website - upresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2022 Results" link or link and "U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2022 Results" link.

Step 3: Enter your "Roll Number" and your "School code" (as given in the Admit Card). You also need to enter the Captcha code shown on the website and submit

Step 4: The UP Board Class 12 Exam 2022 or Class 10 Exam 2022 Results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print out your scorecard for future references.

If the website is crashed and not working you can get your result on SMS:

SMS - UP10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

SMS - UP12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Ahead of the results, the board has warned students and parents against falling prey to fraudulent calls which may offer to increase the marks or give passing marks to the students of UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams. The board has recommended students and their parents to be wary of these phone calls and to report them to UPMSP officials as soon as possible.