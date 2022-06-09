हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP Board Result 2022

UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP likely to declare Class 10th, 12th result by June 15, check important updates here

The results will be made available on the official website upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. 

UP Board Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to release the results of the UP Class 10th and 12th board exams 2022 soon. The UP Board will announce UP 10th, 12th Board Results 2022 on its official websites. Once released, the results will be made available on the official website upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. 

According to media reports, the UPMSP is expected to release UP Board Class 10, 12 results by June 15. However, there is no official update on the date and time for the declaration of the UPMSP UP Board Result 2022. 

Past trends suggest that the  UP Board is likely to declare both UP 10th and 12th Board Results 2022 on the same date.

UP Board Result 2022: List of Websites 

- upmsp.edu.in

- upresults.nic.in

- upmspresults.up.nic.in

UP Board Results 2022: How to check 

- Visit the official result website - upmsp.edu.in

- On the homepage, click on the ‘UPMSP UP Board result’ link and fill in your credentials

- Click on submit after entering your login details

- Your results will be displayed on the screen

- Download the results and take a printout for future requirements

Students who appeared in UP Board Class 10, 12 examination are advised to keep a check on the official websites of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad for latest updates on UP 10th, 12th Board Results 2022. 

It maye be noted that UPMSP held class 10th exams from March 24, 2022 to April 11, 2022 and class 12th exams were conducted from March 24, 2022 to April 20, 2022. As per the reports, over 47 lakh students appeared for the UP Class 10th and Class 12th board exam this year. 

